Aerospace parts jobs at risk in titanium factories

Image copyright Google Image caption Timet took over the factory in Swansea from IMI in 1996

Nearly 300 jobs are under threat at two titanium factories which produce parts for the aerospace industry.

Timet UK is consulting with unions and staff over 142 posts at Waunarlwydd, Swansea, and 141 at Witton, Birmingham.

It makes components such as blades and fans for Rolls-Royce aircraft engines, but has lost orders as aircraft are grounded because of coronavirus.

The company said the reduction in demand meant it had "an immediate need to right-size our business".

Timet UK confirmed it had entered into 45 days of consultation with union Unite and employees.

Some workers furloughed

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it understood another meeting was due to take place on Tuesday in Swansea in an effort to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies at the site, which employs about 300 people.

Some of the workforce has already been furloughed. The company will remain open.

One worker said the company was a good employer with good terms and conditions for the area.

"If they advertise for jobs, you get 5,000 people applying," he said. "It's high-tech stuff."

The employee said he felt the situation could only be turned around if the aviation sector picked up or the government "chucks some money at it".

European plants

The factory used to be owned by Imperial Metals Industries (IMI) before US-owned Timet took it over in 1996.

Timet has productions facilities in Europe, Asia and the US.

A Timet spokeswoman said: "As the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and other macro-economic factors have weighed on the world, many of our customers have or intend to curtail or reduce their production.

"Due to the resulting reduction in orders, there is an immediate need to right-size our business to align with the demand for our products."

Swansea councillors described the impact of the proposed redundancies as "absolutely devastating" for the area, while Swansea West MP Geraint Davies called it "a hammer blow for Swansea and all the workers concerned".