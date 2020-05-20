Image caption Firefighters believe the fire was started by campers

Wildfires have increased in Wales during the lockdown period, firefighters have said.

According to Mid and West Wales Fire Service, there have been more than 1,000 across Wales in the past eight weeks.

Grass fires in the service's area have increased by 24% during lockdown compared to 2019, it said.

Crews are currently tackling a large wildfire at the Artists Valley near Furnace, Ceredigion.

The fire, near Llyn Conach, has been burning since Sunday, putting huge strain on fire services in the area.

Evidence suggests it was started deliberately by people camping in the woods despite lockdown restrictions.

Neil Evans, from the fire service, said: "The dry weather has had an impact, but with the lockdown you would expect to see less likelihood of fires occurring.

"The evidence suggests that most, if not all, of these fires are deliberate."

Image copyright @ArsonMaww/Twitter Image caption Many species have suffered as a result of the wildfire in Furnace

Rhys Jenkins from Natural Resources Wales said fires had caused more than half a million pounds in damage.

"The ecological costs, through loss of biodiversity, is also huge," he said.

"We are asking everyone to respect their areas and work hand in hand with us to prevent wildfires and prevent costs to the taxpayer."

Over the past eight weeks, Dyfed-Powys Police said deliberate fires had also been started in the Afan Valley, Ystalyfera, Glynneath, Llanllwni and the Gower.

Sgt Mark Davies said: "Having spent a few hours up at the Ceredigion crime scene, we have identified a number of campfires located within the burn area.

"We can't say that it categorically started the fire, but it will be investigated.

"It's evidence that people have been here, and they shouldn't have been here particularly during the coronavirus outbreak. This area is closed to the public."

The force is investigating the fire and has appealed for information.