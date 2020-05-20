Image copyright David Cheung Image caption Colin Morton painted this NHS tribute on his roof using a plan on his mobile phone

A man has turned his roof into a tribute to NHS staff, spending 10 days painting a Superman mural on the tiles.

Colin Morton said he first saw the health service's initials illustrated with the Superman logo on social media and recreated it with spray paint.

The 49-year-old said he wanted to thank all NHS workers, including those in his own family.

It also reminded him of his brother-in-law Paul Savill - a big Superman fan- who died in 2013.

He said: "I saw the NHS logo with the Superman logo on Facebook one day and thought it was a really nice touch for the NHS.

"And then I thought about Paul, who was a massive Superman fan.

"I didn't say much to my wife at the time about it. I just thought it would be a lovely idea."

Mr Morton, who does spray coatings for a living, used his phone to map the design.

He said: "Never again, it was hard work, I have never known so many muscles to hurt.

"Thankfully I didn't drop my phone."

Image caption Colin, pictured with wife Tracey and son Jackson, said was glad he didn't drop his phone making the work

The father-of-one, from Bettws, Newport, said he was keen to thank his brother-in-law Glenn Parry and his fiancée Vicky - who both work at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.

It was also a tribute to his wife's brother, who died trying to save his Labrador from Cwmbran's River Lwyd.

Image caption The mural doubles as a memorial to his brother-in-law, Paul Savill, who died trying to save his dog from a river

"Glenn is an operating departmental practitioner, so he is on the frontline and Vicky is a neonatal intensive care nurse," he said.

"It's also to say thank you to all the NHS and key workers throughout the country.

"Glenn drove by the day after completing the roof to look at it, keeping his distance in his car. We all saw his face just light up."