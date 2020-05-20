Image copyright Maverick Industries Image caption Plans for a seafront skate park are up in the air after the location was questioned

The proposed seafront location of a new £335,000 skatepark has been called into question by planners.

Swansea Council is unsure whether the proposed Llwynderw skate park site is appropriate and wants other options considered.

It has asked Mumbles Community Council, which made the application, to commission an independent review.

The authority is seeking a "comprehensive appraisal" of potential alternative locations.

The Llwynderw plan has county council backing but concerns were voiced about its proximity to Mumbles Road - though it has long been home to a half-pipe.

Swansea planning officers recommended the scheme in February, but it was always intended to ensure Llwynderw was the right place before work could go ahead, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In a joint statement the councils said: "As part of the approval, the community council has been asked to re-examine all possible options to ensure that the most appropriate location is selected."

Swansea chiefs also want to see a business plan, a site assessment, and an explanation of how planning conditions will be met.

Dialogue between the two parties, the statement said, was positive.

Image copyright Richard Youle Image caption There have been concerns about its proximity to Mumbles Road, but this has long been home to a half-pipe

However, West Cross councillor Mark Child said the location was "good enough."

"We should not let the best be the enemy of of the good," he said.

Swansea Bay Foreshore Group chairman, Will Watson, welcomed the site review.

He said: "We think the skate park is a fantastic idea for Swansea, but we still strongly believe the Llwynderw location is totally the wrong place for it."