Image copyright Wedinos Image caption The testing lab Wedinos says a dose of 150mg of MDMA can be enough to kill

"Extremely potent" ecstasy tablets containing enough MDMA to kill two people have been found in Wales.

The yellow tablets, moulded into the shape of the Jurassic Park logo, contained three times the level considered a high dose.

People have died from taking 150mg of MDMA - ecstasy's active ingredient - though one tablet in Carmarthenshire, submitted for testing, contained 358mg.

It has prompted drug analysis project Wedinos to issue a warning to users.

Tablets submitted in late April in west Wales also showed a separate purple pill, called Givenchy, contained 264.8mg.

Doses of more than 120mg of MDMA should be considered as high and users should be aware they are at "increased risk of adverse effects", a Wedinos report said.

"Wedinos has recently received and analysed two different branded MDMA pills that, following qualitative and quantitative analysis, were found to contain MDMA at levels that could result in harm.

"Individuals who are determined to use should therefore not be apathetic in their approach," the testing lab said.

"Be aware of doses, duration of effects, the effects themselves and potential risks to themselves and others."

The strength of ecstasy has been steadily rising over recent years, Wedinos said.

It also warned that strength can vary greatly between tablets and users should not feel confident they will not overdose, even if they have taken the same pills before.

The report added: "It is not possible to know the strength or content of a pill by looking at it. Information from a dealer is not reliable."