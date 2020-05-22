Rossett appeal

"The decision by the Welsh Minister for Planning to grant approval for 132 houses on prime agricultural land which is liable to flooding and in a green barrier and in contravention of her own governments policies is bizarre.

"Following overwhelming and unanimous opposition from the community in Rossett, Wrexham County Borough Planning Committee rejected the application by a significant majority.

"The Council recognised the negative impact this development would have on local services, particularly the overcrowded medical facilities, the loss of vital agricultural land and the breaching of the green barrier.

"The bizarre nature of this decision is the fact that there is not one single local or national planning policy which supports a development of this nature. In her handling of this matter there is evidence to demonstrate a breach of the Ministerial Code, for which she needs to be held to account."