Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The curious goats have been spotted eating flowers and hedges in people's gardens

A herd of wild goats that descended on a town's empty streets at the start of lockdown have inadvertently helped to raise more than £50,000 for a hospice.

In March the Kashmiri goats became a sensation when a video emerged of them munching on garden bushes in the centre of the north Wales resort of Llandudno.

The town's St David's Hospice has now sold almost 3,000 t-shirts and 500 tote bags featuring their images.

It had been facing a funding crisis after cancelling its fundraising.

Image copyright Lansdowne House Image caption No guests, just goats at this hotel in Llandudno

They have sold merchandise to countries all over the world, including Canada, Australia and Japan, and there are plans to expand the range to include cuddly toys and pint glasses.

They hope the goat goodies will raise £100,000 by the end of the year.

Margaret Hollings, head of fundraising for St David's Hospice, said running it during the pandemic had been a challenge as 86% of their funding came from the public.

Lockdown measures mean they have not been unable to accept cash donations.

Image copyright Lansdowne House Image caption The goats have been entertained locals from their windows

"Our cafés are closed, our 26 shops are closed, even after the government's help and the furlough scheme we will still be a million pound short by the end of the year," she said.

Image copyright St David's Hospice Image caption Almost 3,000 t-shirts have been sold

"The sale of the merchandise is a huge contribution to the recovery of St David's Hospice.

"Every penny that we are raising at the moment is literally cash in the bank that is keeping our nurses on the front line."

Image copyright St David's Hospice Image caption The design plays on he famous Beatles Abbey Road cover photo, as the hospice is located on Abbey Road in Llandudno

The goat-themed merchandise had been planned before the lockdown video went viral, but the hospice saw it as the perfect time to launch the sale.

Around 150 wild goats are thought to be roaming the Great Orme headland which overlooks Llandudno.