Image copyright Twitter | NWPWrexhamRural Image caption The fire has engulfed an industrial unit

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at Wrexham Industrial Estate.

Seven fire engines were called to the building on Redwither Road shortly before 04:30 BST on Saturday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows and doors shut. North Wales Police also warned people to avoid the area and the adjacent Abbey Road.

Traffic analysts Inrix said Abbey Road North was partly blocked between First Avenue and Marcher Storage Systems.