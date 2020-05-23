Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Darrell Glen Humphries admitted assaulting an emergency worker

A 53-year-old man has been jailed for 26 weeks for spitting at a police officer after claiming he had coronavirus.

Darrell Glen Humphries, from Canton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared before Cardiff magistrates.

Supt Jason Rees called it a "despicable" incident.

He said the sentence should serve as a deterrent to those who assault "people who are trying to keep them safe".

South Wales Police said the assault happened after officers took Humphries to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for non-Covid 19 related injuries following an incident at a supermarket on Monday afternoon.