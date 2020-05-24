Wales

Penally crash: Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree

  • 24 May 2020
Image caption Police were called to the incident near Tenby late on Saturday

A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the A4139 at Penally, near Tenby, Pembrokeshire, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said the driver was the only occupant of the white Kia Rio.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.

