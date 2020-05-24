Penally crash: Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree
A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the A4139 at Penally, near Tenby, Pembrokeshire, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said the driver was the only occupant of the white Kia Rio.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.