Bryneglwys fatal house fire victim named as Paul McKee
- 26 May 2020
A man who died in a fire at his home has been named as 63-year-old Paul McKee.
Police are continuing their investigation into the blaze at Bryneglwys, near Corwen in Denbighshire, at 21:00 BST on 15 May.
An inquest into Mr McKee's death has been opened by John Gittins, the coroner for North Wales East and Central.
A full hearing will take place pending the conclusion of an investigation.