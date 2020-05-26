Image caption The Rhyl Air Show drew a big crowd in 2019

The Rhyl Air Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Denbighshire council and Denbighshire Leisure said the decision was made to "ensure the safety of the public".

Councillor Bobby Feeley said it was a "disappointment" as the show, due to be held in August, contributed "so much to the Rhyl visitor economy".

She said the authority was committed to work with businesses to ensure the town "emerges from this crisis with a strong and vibrant tourism offer in 2021".

"Our decision has been made in light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, and the continuing expectation of social distancing measures," she added.

"Unfortunately, we feel we would not be able to guarantee the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors attending such a major event, or wish to risk putting additional stress on the emergency services at such a difficult time."

Image copyright Royal Air Force Image caption Eurofighter typhoons made their first appearance at the air show last year

Last year, the RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon display team made their debut at the 11th annual event.

A Spitfire, Hurricane and a Lancaster Bomber also featured.

But the second day of the air show was delayed due to "unexpected sea fog" which affected visibility levels.