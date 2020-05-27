Image caption The newsletters have been delivered by local children keeping to social distancing guidelines

A Rhondda Valleys community is staying connected in lockdown through a locally-produced newsletter.

Residents of Coronation Terrace and Birchgrove Street in Porth receive Our Street News on a monthly basis.

The pamphlet features local stories but also practical information and phone numbers to help older residents who do not have access to the internet.

Editor Rachel Pedley said the newsletter was helping residents overcome loneliness and isolation.

Image caption Editor Rachel Pedley said the newsletter was helping residents overcome loneliness and isolation

"It was absolutely lovely to hear from a lady who has written an article, who has lived here since 1963 and she was really excited," said Ms Pedley, who is also the creative director of the Rhondda theatre company Avant Cymru.

"She was enthusiastic about sharing stories of street parties of times gone by and about the future and what we can plan to do when this is all finished - but also about community spirit and sharing the community spirit which is definitely here in this street."

Image caption Residents of Coronation Terrace and Birchgrove Street in Porth receive Our Street News

Eight-year-old Sophie said she was glad to help.

"To give people something to do and make them feel better about lockdown is important because some people feel really sad about lockdown - they can't see their grandparents, parents or anything," she said.

Steve Craven moved to Porth after growing up in Cardiff and has contributed by sharing his experiences of moving to the area.

Image caption Steve Craven moved to Porth after growing up in Cardiff

"I didn't realise what was on my doorstep," he said.

"I used to go walking on the streets to get some exercise, but I didn't realise you could actually walk on the mountains; a case of tunnel vision I suppose - a bit of naivety."

The newsletter also helps reassure residents that the community spirit is alive and kicking despite tough restrictions.

"It's nice to know we are all in touch and there's a good community spirit in the street," said Kimberley Bourne-Rowlands.