Coastguard rescue family stranded on sandbank

A family were rescued by a passing boat after getting cut off by the tide on a sandbank.

Llandudno Coastguard said the people were picked up "seconds before the sand they were standing on disappeared beneath the sea".

The coastguard was called at 11:01 BST following multiple 999 calls about the group stuck at West Shore, Llandudno.

The family were picked up by lifeboat from the vessel and escorted back to the beach.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Now more than ever we need people to respect our coast. The sea can still catch you out.

"We will still come to your aid, but remember, your choices might put people, including you and front-line responders, at risk.

"Please take extra care during these extraordinary times."

The family were given safety advice.