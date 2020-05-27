Thick black smoke seen as Wrexham landfill site burns
- 27 May 2020
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as firefighters tackled a blaze at a landfill site.
Four crews tackled the flames at Hafod Quarry, near Johnstown, in Wrexham borough.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: "Lots of thick black smoke coming from the Bangor road area of Johnstown.
"If you are local close all windows and doors whilst we deal with the incident."
The alarm was raised shortly after 19:10 BST on Wednesday.