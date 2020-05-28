Image copyright Google Image caption The refuse collector was apparently emptying the wrong bin

A householder apparently attacked a refuse collector with a hot cup of tea when he failed to empty her garden waste bin, his bosses say.

Police are investigating after the council worker was assaulted in Blaenavon, on Tuesday morning.

His manager called Gwent Police after the incident on New William Street, at about 10:30 BST.

Torfaen council "strongly condemned the unprovoked attack", stating garden waste was not due to be collected.

Garden waste and non-recyclable household refuse are collected fortnightly in Torfaen - but on alternate weeks - so the collector did empty the woman's black bin

Gwent Police confirmed it received a report on Wednesday "reporting that a cup of tea was thrown over a local authority worker" in Blaenavon on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses over the incident, described as "totally unacceptable" by Torfaen's environment executive member councillor Mandy Owen.

"We will not tolerate abusive behaviour by anyone against our colleagues," said Ms Owen.

"The crews are under extreme pressure at the moment due to the current Covid pandemic due to the increased quantities of waste that is being put out for collection.

"Our crews are doing a sterling job under extremely difficult times, so please respect them."

The refuse collector carried on working his round after the attack but raised it with senior officials.