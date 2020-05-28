Coronavirus restrictions in Wales are likely to be relaxed next week so people from two different households can meet each other outdoors, BBC Wales understands.

They will need to stay in their local area and remain two metres apart.

The changes will not come into force until Monday.

Other parts of the UK have loosened restrictions on meeting others. Further details are expected from First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday.

It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.

It is likely the Welsh Government will continue to emphasise caution in lifting the regulations.