A railway line has been closed after a lorry hit a footbridge.

The crash happened on the Rhymney valley line between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.

Transport for Wales said train services had been suspended and replaced by an hourly bus service.

A local resident told the BBC the truck was "embedded" in the Ty'n-y-Graig footbridge.