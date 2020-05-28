Image copyright Richard Ulrich Image caption Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the scene of the fire

People in Wrexham have been advised to stay indoors and keep their windows shut to protect themselves from toxic fumes from a landfill fire.

More than 30 firefighters are still at Hafod Quarry landfill site in Ruabon, where the blaze began on Wednesday night.

Wrexham council said the fumes were now affecting the town of Wrexham itself.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it expected to remain at the scene for another 24 hours.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but will be investigated, the fire service added.

David Kelly, the council's lead member for planning and corporate services, said: "The council has worked closely with its partners throughout the night and ensured the necessary road closures were in place.

"Road closures continue in the area and everyone is advised to stay indoors and close all windows.

"We will remain on hand to assist as required as this incident progresses."