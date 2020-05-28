Woman, 56, found dead after Caldicot house fire
- 28 May 2020
A woman has been found dead after a house fire.
The 56-year-old's body was recovered after the blaze in Deepweir, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, which started at about 12:40 BST.
Part of the house collapsed in the fire, and crews remain at the scene to make sure the building is safe.
Gwent Police said it would begin an investigation into the cause of the fire. The woman's family has been informed, the force added.