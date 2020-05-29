Bala Lake death: Victim named as Philip Gooderham
- 29 May 2020
A man who died after being pulled from a lake in north Wales has been named.
Philip Gooderham, 53, from Deeside, got into difficulty in Bala Lake, Gwynedd, on Thursday.
He was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, by air ambulance but died despite the best efforts of medics, North Wales Police had said.
Dewi Pritchard-Jones, senior coroner for north-west Wales, confirmed the victim's identity. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.