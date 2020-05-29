Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Charmaine Slater died in a house fire on Thursday

A family are in "shock and grief" after a grandmother was killed in a fire.

The 56-year-old, named as Charmaine Slater, died when her home in, Caldicot, Monmouthshire, caught ablaze on Thursday.

"There are no words to describe how we, as a family are feeling," the family said. For those who knew Charmaine, she was a loving mother, grandmother and wife."

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire.

The family added: "Charmaine absolutely loved her music and would often ride her mobility scooter to the shops, blasting her favourite reggae tunes."

She was well known for feeding the ducks at Caldicot Castle and would sometimes stop at the pub for a drink.

"Charmaine thrived off having a simple life, spending time with her beloved dogs and enjoying her favourite soaps," her family said.

"We cannot thank the community enough for all their kind words and gestures, but ask for privacy during this time so we can begin to process our shock and grief."