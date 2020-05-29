Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption Kirsty Williams has "deep concern" over plans to cap English students attending Welsh universities

"Deep concern" has been raised over plans to cap English student numbers at Welsh universities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams has written to the UK Universities Minister Michelle Donelan expressing her worries.

Ms Donelan said she was "disappointed" by the approach.

Ms Williams said the proposal - which would be temporary - was "not in the best interests of the UK as a whole".

Ms Williams wrote: "I am deeply concerned that you have chosen to place a control on Welsh institutions rather than work with the Welsh Government to achieve a solution that is compatible with devolution.

"I do not believe this approach is in the best interests of the UK as a whole, and demonstrates a surprising unwillingness to respect complementary policies in each nation."

She said the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW) was consulting with the Wales higher education sector on an approach to monitoring admissions to retain stability and it was "regrettable" these proposals would cut across that.

Kirsty Williams said she was "disappointed" by the approach of the UK Government

"I will consider the consequences for Wales arising from the UK government's policy and take further action to ensure that those interests are protected," Ms Williams said.

"My decision about how to progress will based on what it is right for Welsh students and Wales as a whole."

A spokesman for the UK's Department for Education said this was an "incredibly difficult time" which was why it had announced a support package that included student number controls.

It said that was to "bring stability" to higher education and protect students and universities from the effect of coronavirus.

"We want everyone who achieves their entry requirements to be able to go to university and these measures are a vital part of ensuring this, while avoiding harmful over-recruitment among providers which could go against the interests of both students and universities," the spokesman said.

"We will shortly be setting out further details on how the student number controls will be implemented, including how they will work in the devolved administrations."