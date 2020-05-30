Image copyright Jolene Rutledge Image caption Fire crews have been fighting a fire on Penrhys Mountain for the second day in a row

Firefighters tackled a fire on a mountainside in south Wales on Saturday - just hours after they had put out a blaze at the same spot.

Crews were called to Penrhys Mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 15:45 BST.

On Friday, a fire destroyed 15 acres (six hectares) of bracken, trees and grass after two separate fires combined at the bottom of the mountain.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called back to the area after flames reignited.

Meanwhile, crews were fighting a forest fire in Maesteg, Bridgend county, after a call at 14:30.

Four fire engines and crews from Maesteg, Merthyr Tydfil and Port Talbot attended.

In Gwynedd, thick smoke could be seen rising over trees and a school in Tregarth, near Bangor, after 500 sq m of gorse caught fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had got a call just before 16:00.

Residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors shut.