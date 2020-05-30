Image copyright North Wales Police/Twitter Image caption Police say they worked with council officers to stop people using Talacre beach, in Flintshire

Emergency services in parts of Wales experienced a "hectic" day as the country basked in sunshine with lockdown measures due to be relaxed.

Police in north Wales said they had seen "lots more people around", while officers in west Wales described having to turn people from England back.

Firefighters battled several wildfires across Wales, and RNLI crews and coastguards were busy on the coast.

But mountain rescue teams said they had a "remarkably quiet" Saturday.

The restrictions are due to be eased on Monday, with people from two different households able to meet outdoors in their local area.

But with temperatures hitting 25C in parts of Wales, police were out enforcing the current coronavirus lockdown rules.

At Llanberis, Gwynedd, "multiple police vehicles" were out on the roads.

In Wrexham, officers conducted "coronavirus stop checks" throughout the town, and in Flintshire police teamed up with local authority officers to stop people arriving at Talacre beach.

The Beach is closed



No matter how much you may fancy going to the beach here this weekend there is NO parking here and we together with @FlintshireCC local authority wardens are turning people away.



North Wales Police rural crime officers said they experienced a "hectic day" with "lots more people around".

In Llanberis, near Snowdon, police said they dispersed a "significant" group of people "from different households" who had gathered at a popular beauty spot.

Image caption People made the most of the sun in Cardiff Bay

Two men were arrested on the A496 near Bontddu, in Gwynedd, after they had travelled from Staffordshire.

They were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and of being in possession of cannabis and an offensive weapon.

In Pembrokeshire, police said they escorted three people out of the county after travelling from Coventry, near Birmingham, to go to the beach.

The three occupants, who were some 220 miles from their home address, stated they were on their way to the beach.



In south Wales, Gwent Police Ch Insp Ryan Francis said it was "frustrating" to have to call on the National Police Air Service helicopter to help police officers disperse a party of "40 young people" in some woodland in Caerphilly county on Friday evening.

Lifeboat crews were called out on at least 11 occasions, the RNLI said.

A spokeswoman said St Davids lifeboat volunteers were called out twice on Saturday - to a yacht in difficulty 17 miles off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a kayaker caught in a rip current.

Firefighters were kept busy with a number of fires in south and north Wales, including the second blaze in as many days at Penrhys Mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, and a gorse fire which threatened a school in Gwynedd.