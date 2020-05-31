Image caption People enjoying the sunshine in Cardiff Bay on Saturday

Vulnerable people in Wales who have been shielding from coronavirus can exercise outdoors from Monday.

They can also meet people from another household outdoors, as part of an easing of some restrictions for the wider community announced on Friday.

The advice also says they should not go into another house or share food.

Wales' chief medical officer said people shielding should "exercise at times that are less busy, so the risk of contact with others is reduced".

Dr Frank Atherton said: "We have advised everyone in Wales to maintain social distance of two metres and keep good hygiene when meeting outdoors. For those who are shielding, strictly following these rules is vital."

From Monday, people will also be allowed to travel about five miles, with the message changing from "stay home" to "stay local".

It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.

From Monday, the advice for those who have been shielding during the pandemic says:

Outdoor exercise is unlimited, as long as individuals strictly follow social distancing rules and hygiene practices

Those who are shielding can meet outside with people from another household - but should not go into another person's house or share food with them

It follows similar advice being issued to vulnerable people in England.

All who are shielding will receive a letter from the chief medical officer for Wales over the next fortnight setting out the next steps.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "We recognise how challenging these last few months, with minimal face-to-face contact with others, has been.

"I am pleased that so many have been shielding so diligently - not only protecting themselves but also helping to protect our NHS."