Image copyright Google Image caption A cyclist was found on the southbound carriageway of Malpas Road in Newport

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after being found injured on a road.

The man, in his 40s, was found on the southbound carriageway of Malpas Road, between Bettws Lane and Malpas Fire Station, in Newport on Sunday afternoon

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries.

Police believe two people were on the bicycle and would like to speak to that person and other witnesses.

Officers are particularly appealing to the driver of a yellow hatchback car that was in the area at that time.

The road has reopened after it was closed for several hours from about 17:15 BST.