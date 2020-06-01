Image caption Powys leukaemia patient Angela Streatham has been shielding since lockdown began

Angela Streatham is adamant - she is not going out.

She is one of the 130,000 people in Wales who were told they needed to be shielded form coronavirus and should stay indoors.

But the restrictions for some of the most vulnerable to the disease are now being eased, as health officials in Wales said the infection risk has reduced.

It is a relief for some - but other, such as Angela, are not convinced.

"I'm not going anywhere," she said on Monday, as the new rules came into force.

A leukaemia patient living in Powys, she said she had been shielding at home for 79 days.

"I live in a village in Wales which has a waterfall beauty spot and this weekend we have been inundated with people - none of them following social distancing rules," she said.

"I'm not going out in that situation."

The latest changes to lockdown rules mean people - including those who have been shielding - are now allowed to meet friends and family from one other household at a time, as long as it is outside, and social distancing is strictly observed.

"The evidence suggests the risk has lowered in terms of population infection levels," said Public Health Wales' Giri Shankar.

The relaxation of lockdown is being backed by the launch of the "track, trace and protect" system in Wales, to identify those who have been in contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19, and to isolate them.

After shielding for 10 weeks, stepping back out in to a public space will be a big step for Kay Davies, from Llanelli.

"It's something I want to do but living where I live there's been a lot of people walking on the beach and close to me," she said.

"There's hundreds of people walking around and it doesn't feel very safe.

"I'm kind of excited to be able to go out but at the same time I'm nervous."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he accepted some people would have "mixed feelings" about relaxing shielding measures.

"Some will welcome it, others will naturally be apprehensive," he told Monday's briefing on the virus.

He said ministers had been acting on the latest advice from the chief medical officer in Wales.

However, Mr Drakeford stressed: "This is not an instruction for the shielded group to go outdoors if they don't want to - it's an option."

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Wales said Monday's move, in line with a similar change for shielded patients in England, was to be welcomed.

"We know the huge toll it's taken on people to shield, with many people telling us shielding has led to a decline in their mental health. Being able to take exercise outside again and see other people will make a real difference," said Joseph Carter from the charity.

"If people are unsure about whether they are ready to go outside, we would recommend they get in touch with their GP, consultant or specialist nurse to help them assess their personal risk."