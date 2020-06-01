Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paramedics alerted police to the stabbing at Caerphilly Castle on Thursday night

A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the stomach in the grounds of Caerphilly Castle.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed at about 20:50 BST on Thursday and remains in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, was due to appear before magistrates in Newport on Monday, Gwent Police said.

He is charged with wounding and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Another man, aged 30, also suffered minor wounds, during the incident.