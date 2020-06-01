Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Welsh Water reported "unprecedented levels of demand" for water

High temperatures and the coronavirus lockdown led to a record demand for water at the end of last week, Welsh Water has said.

With more people staying at home, the company reported "unprecedented demand" over a 72-hour period.

After the driest May on record, water usage exceeded levels seen at the peak of the 2018 heatwave.

Welsh Water said teams had been working round-the-clock, fixing leaks and using water tankers to top-up water systems.

Welsh Water usually treats and supplies about 800 million litres of clean water a day to its three million customers - roughly the same amount needed to fill 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

But the company saw this level exceed 1,000 million litres on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ian Christie, managing director of water services, said: "I'm sure we've all been enjoying this warm weather and as a company we always see an increase in demand for water when the sun shines.

"Peaks in demand normally only last a short period but with more people at home due to the Covid-19 precautions, we're seeing a sustained period of increase in demand.

"The demand then over the weekend reached unprecedented levels which even exceeded what we saw at the peak of the 2018 heatwave."

In order to conserve water, people are being asked to :