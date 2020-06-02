Image caption The Jump family moved to the farm about six years ago, say neighbours

A father and son died after being attacked by a water buffalo, an inquest has heard.

Ralph Jump, 57, died after the incident at their farm in Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire, on 5 May.

His son, Peter Jump, 19, was hurt trying to help him and was airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but died later from his injuries.

An inquest into their deaths was opened and adjourned in Newport but it heard there were no suspicious circumstances.

Gwent coroner's officer Paul Richardson told the court Ralph Jump "entered a field at his home farm", and "grazing in the field were water buffalo".

He said: "Mr Jump was attacked by one of the buffalo and sustained fatal injuries."

The inquest was told Peter Jump "sustained serious injuries" when he went into the field to "come to the assistance of his father who was being attacked".

The court heard Peter Jump was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but died "later that evening".

The court was told there were "no suspicious circumstances" in either of the deaths, and no "third party involvement".

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said the circumstances surrounding both deaths were "unnatural".

She said the death of Peter Jump was "aligned" with the death of Ralph Jump, but said there will be separate inquests which will be held at the same time.

The inquests were adjourned until August 2021.

Image caption Water buffalo are usually used for tilling rice fields in Asian countries, while their milk is rich in fat and protein

Police previously said the water buffalo was destroyed following the incident.

The family moved to the farm about six years ago, neighbours have said, where they had established a soap company Bufalina, making hand-made products using buffalo milk.