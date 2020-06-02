Ten people have been arrested following a series of morning raids in Newport.

More than 70 specialist officers from Gwent Police were involved targeting nine homes as part of Operation Jigsaw.

The force said four boys, aged 15 to 17, five men, aged 20 to 42 and a 25-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Supt Mike Richards said the raids "sends a strong message to those involved in these types of crimes that we have our eyes on you".