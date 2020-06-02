Image caption Police conducted a thorough search of the retail park and seized a vehicle

Armed police descended on a retail park as they searched for a man wanted in connection with a robbery.

Officers from Cheshire Police and North Wales Police attended Broughton Retail Park in Flintshire at about 15:15 BST, after a robbery in Cheshire.

Cheshire Police said officers had carried out a "thorough search of the area" around Tesco but were unable to locate the man.

However, they have seized a vehicle in connection to the robbery.