Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption Passengers may have to book trains and buses in future because of Covid-19

Passengers might have to pre-book bus and train seats in future to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Wales' economy minister has warned.

Ken Skates said space on services would be "vastly reduced" for passenger safety.

It comes as travellers are being warned by a Welsh train operator to only use services if "absolutely essential".

Transport for Wales said rail journeys had fallen 95% over the last 10 weeks.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales' safety and assurance director, said: "Only travel by rail if it's absolutely essential and you have no other means of transport available."

He added: "Our capacity is down because of social distancing, less than 10% availability. We cannot guarantee people's safety unless we manage the controls at all times, we are trying to run a safe service for our key workers."

Mr Skates said the Welsh Government did not want trains and buses full of commuters in Wales, as happened in London when lockdown rules were relaxed.

The Welsh Government said it would also consider prioritising places on public transport for key workers and disabled people.

Mr Skates said passenger safety on public transport was a "huge consideration".

The Welsh Government has been discussing with transport operators and unions how they will manage demand with social distancing in place.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scenes like these could become a thing of the past as people are urged only to use public transport if absolutely necessary

Mr Skates said: "Trains and buses will carry far fewer people.

"We will have to consider measures such as pre-booking only, such as careful travel planning, such as prioritisation of who travels on buses and trains - for example key workers and disabled people."

Meanwhile, Transport for Wales is urging people to "travel safe" and keep public transport clear for key workers.

It said people should follow five new principles if they are going to travel.

These include staying local, avoiding busy periods, following travel advice and respecting other passengers.

In Newport, a pilot project is trialling booking bus journeys by phone and app.

The "Fflecsi" scheme is being run by Newport Bus with Transport for Wales.

Image caption Ken Skates said passenger safety on public transport was a "huge consideration"

Numerous scheduled services have been replaced with flexible ones.

Passengers can request to be picked up and dropped off near work, shops or home, rather than following a set timetable at fixed stops.

Once a passenger has booked, Newport Bus will guarantee them a seat and space to social distance.

The scheme runs Monday to Saturday and includes key destinations such as hospitals and supermarkets.

If the pilot is successful Transport for Wales will look to roll the scheme elsewhere.