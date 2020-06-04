Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Agency nurse Leilani Medel had worked at several care homes across south Wales

A healthcare worker died after contracting Covid-19, an inquest has heard.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight was told that the "theory" was that 41-year-old Leilani Medel had picked up coronavirus in the course of her work.

At the inquest in Pontypridd, the coroner heard Mrs Medel was admitted to the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend on 31 March with a high fever.

She was ventilated, but her condition deteriorated. She died on 9 April.

Mrs Medel, who was born in Santiago in the Philippines, worked as an agency nurse at several care homes across south Wales.

At the time of her death, her aunt Shiela Ancheta said: "She will always be remembered as a modern hero during this pandemic."

The full inquest has been adjourned until 15 June 2021.

Expressing her condolences, Ms Knight said: "I am sorry the inquest is a long way off, but I am sure the family will understand the exceptional circumstances during the pandemic."