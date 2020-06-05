Image copyright ABP Image caption Factory backers promise a "minimal" impact on traffic, with raw materials arriving by ship

Plans to build a plasterboard factory at Newport Docks creating 70 jobs have been approved by the city council.

Associated British Ports (ABP) will set up the plant on vacant land to the south west of the port's South Dock.

Gypsum will be delivered by ship to the docks, where it will be stored and delivered to the factory.

A report says the impact on traffic will be "minimal" and the scheme could create another 130 jobs in the supply chain.

The plant will be in operation 24 hours a day over three shifts, with a maximum of 35 staff on site at any one time.

Newport council planners gave their backing to the scheme, though there was some concern over the development coming with only 22 car parking spaces.

Normally the council would require such a development to provide 190 spaces, but ABP argued such a number would be "far in excess of that required" because the number of staff required on the site will be low.

Alternative transport uses will also be encouraged, with the facility offering 45 bicycle parking spaces.

Some concern was also raised over the proposed building blocking views of Newport Transporter Bridge from a section of the Wales Coastal Path, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, planners concluded there were better vantage points for views of the bridge.