Rail and bus passengers in Wales have been asked to "consider" wearing a face mask when wearing one on public transport becomes the rule in England.

It was announced on Thursday that wearing a mask on buses, trams, trains, coaches, aircraft and ferries will be compulsory in England from 15 June.

Now Transport for Wales wants people in Wales to "consider" following suit to help avoid spreading coronavirus.

It is due to the "cross border nature" of Wales' public transport network.

Wales' first minister had previously said there was only a "marginal public health case" for facemasks in everyday life.

But Wales' transport bosses now want passengers to follow England's lead, particularly due to the number of cross-border train services.

"Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a 'travel safer' campaign for public transport users in Wales today and part of our advice is that our customers can consider wearing face coverings in line with advice from the chief medical officer for Wales," said a TfW spokesperson.

""We are aware that use of face coverings has been made mandatory by the UK government for rail journeys in England from 15 June.

"The cross border nature of our network means that we will continue to work collaboratively with industry partners to ensure customers understand how they can travel safely as they travel between Wales and England.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we'd like to reinforce the message to stay local and only use public transport if the journey is essential and there's no other travel alternative."

Very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties were exempt from England's rules.

It comes as the UK recorded the deaths of another 176 people who tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in the UK to 39,904.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her government was considering whether to make it mandatory to wear face coverings in some situations.

Scotland currently recommends wearing coverings in shops and on public transport.

In Northern Ireland, people have been told to consider wearing them in places where they cannot observe social distancing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently says only two groups of people should wear protective masks - those who are sick and showing symptoms and those who are caring for people with suspected coronavirus.

The WHO does not usually recommend them for the public because they can be contaminated by other people's coughs and sneezes, or when putting them on, or taking them off.

