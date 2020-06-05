Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "We have faced racial prejudice in Wales"

A petition which calls for Welsh pupils to be taught about black history has gained more than 20,000 signatures and will be debated in the Senedd.

The petition, started by postgraduate history student Angharad Owen, comes amid worldwide protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody in America.

Angel, 15, a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament, said there was a lack of education on black history.

Ministers have been asked to comment.

The petition, which had gained over 23,000 signatures on Friday morning, calls for more recognition of Britain's colonial past in the Welsh curriculum.

The threshold for a petition to be debated in the Senedd - Welsh Parliament is 5,000 signatures.

"The British Empire has often been glamorised and the global impact of Britain's colonialism downplayed. This has been reflected in the content taught," it reads.

"There needs to be real and significant change. The legacies of slavery and colonialism have very real impacts on BAME communities across Britain today, and the Welsh education system needs to recognise this."

Angel won plaudits for her speech in the Youth Parliament about the importance of challenging negative stereotypes of black people in the media and education.

Speaking to Radio Wales, she said seeing the issue of racism come to the fore following the death of Mr Floyd was "very emotional".

"I think now it has turned around and that emotional response has turned into something more powerful that we can turn into action and see the end result for," she said.

Angel, from Cardiff, agreed there needed to be change in the education system in Wales.

"There is quite an apparent lack of education when it comes to black history," she explained.

Image copyright Welsh Youth Parliament Image caption Angel, a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament, says there is a lack of black history in the curriculum

"I think there is a need to tackle more issues within the topic of racism such as privilege, colonialism.

"With world wars, we can talk about how the Windrush generation helped to rebuild the country - but things like this aren't in the national curriculum."

Angel added: "There are so many other parts of our culture that we don't learn about which explores black heritage, that we've been deprived from learning about."