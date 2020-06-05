Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption There will be a one-way pedestrian system, Cardiff councill says

Plans have been unveiled to "reopen" Cardiff safely to the public when lockdown measures are lifted.

They include a one-way pedestrian system, information points, designated queuing areas for shops and spill-out areas for bars and restaurants.

Cardiff council said it had developed the plans with Arup, a firm with expertise in redesigning cities.

Leader Huw Thomas said the plans showed "how life can resume and how Cardiff can prosper" after coronavirus.

Mr Thomas also revealed plans to open Cardiff Castle's grounds as a new public square for businesses to sell to customers they might otherwise lose due to social distancing rules.

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption One way systems - such as this one on St Mary Street - will be introduced to Cardiff

There could also be an app which would allow people to order food from the castle and have it delivered to them, he added.

Mr Thomas said the council was "working through the finer details" of the plans with businesses, residents and councillors.

He added: "We want to restart, recover and renew Wales' capital and I'm determined that when lockdown restrictions are lifted, our city will reopen in a way that is safe for everyone in a way that does everything it can to safeguard thousands of jobs and in a way which is both welcoming and confident about the future of Cardiff."