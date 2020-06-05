Wales

Lightning strike sets house on fire in Gowerton, Swansea

  • 5 June 2020
Fire service

A house has been set on fire after being hit by lighting.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Porth Y Waun, Gowerton, Swansea, just after 18:00 BST.

Firefighters from Gorseinon, Sketty and Swansea have been fighting the blaze.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the house was "well alight", but everyone in the building had been accounted for and there were no causalities.

