Gemma Palmer's death in Swansea house 'not suspicious'
- 5 June 2020
Detectives investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman have said there were "no suspicious circumstances".
Gemma Palmer was found dead at an address on Llangyfelach Road in Swansea on 23 June last year.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and had been released while the investigation took place.
South Wales Police said "no further action" was being taken. Her death has been referred to the coroner.