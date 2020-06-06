Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conwy Castle was built for Edward I between 1283 and 1289, during his conquest of Wales

Controversial plans to build a Co-op store near a Unesco world heritage site have been withdrawn.

Plans were submitted to Conwy council in December to build the shop near the 13th-Century Conwy Castle.

More than 100 people opposed the plans and some said the "contemporary design" was not in keeping with the historical walled town.

Conwy Town Council, Natural Resources Wales and the Ancient Monuments Society also criticised the plans.

Image copyright Cadnant Planning Image caption An artist drew up this impression of the Co-op in front of the castle when the application was submitted

The site had previously been a garage, which closed in 2007 and was demolished in 2012.

During its original submission to Conwy council, developers Cadnant Planning said: "The application has come forward to address an identified need for an additional convenience store to serve the communities of Conwy, Gyffin and Henryd.

"It is considered that the design of the new building has taken consideration of all key viewpoints and that the scheme will preserve and enhance the character of the area and the setting of heritage assets.

"The construction of the new store will improve local retail facilities and allow for increased choice and competition."