Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption John Crofts died at the scene of the motorbike accident

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Cardiff has been named as 54-year-old Graham John Crofts.

Mr Crofts, who was known as John and from Grangetown, died in the crash on the A4232 Central Link roundabout in Cardiff Bay.

He died at the scene of the crash at 18:00 BST on Thursday evening, South Wales Police said.

His family said: "Those that knew him know how much of a presence he was, and how greatly he will he missed by all."

They added he was the "much loved son of Mary and Graham, husband to Helen, father to Jacob, Joel and Alexandra, brother to Jenny, and nephew, uncle and cousin to so many.

Police have appealed for witnesses.