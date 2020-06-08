Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses after the child was hit on the Pencraig estate in Llangefni

A young girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Anglesey.

Police said a man has been arrested and remains in custody after a car struck a pedestrian on the Pencraig Estate in Llangefni at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.

The girl was flown by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool but her condition is not known.

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses or information.