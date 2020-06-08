Image copyright Google Image caption St Alban on the Moors Church is in the Splott area of Cardiff

A Catholic archbishop has said he was "shocked and upset" that a priest felt "pressured" into holding a wedding during the coronavirus lockdown.

Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack said he felt sympathy for the priest, who had to deal with a "very difficult pastoral situation".

The marriage on 12 May, conducted by Father Sebastian Jones at the church in the Splott area, broke lockdown rules.

Cardiff Council said the wedding was not legal because notice wasn't given.

Gwent Police also confirmed officers were called to complaints about a disturbance that night at an address in Newport at about 22:00 BST where a "wedding party" was reportedly going on.

The force is continuing to investigate and will take action if rules on gatherings and social distancing have been broken.

Meanwhile, the archbishop is sending guidance to other churches in the diocese that such weddings must not happen again during the lockdown.

He has spoken to Father Jones who, according to the archbishop, was "presented with a crisis situation", and went ahead with the ceremony at St Alban on the Moors Church.

He said Father Jones used his "pastoral judgement" that going ahead with the wedding was the right thing to do in the circumstances.

"The issue really is should this have taken place when the churches were in lockdown and all that signifies," the archbishop said.

"The answer of course is no, on one level, but the priest felt pressured by a very difficult pastoral situation."

He added: "When you're presented with a crisis situation, in a way you're under a lot of pressure internally and externally."

Asked about media reports that the church will launch an investigation, the Archbishop said that was a "very strong" and "dramatic" word, as it was clear what had happened.

"It shouldn't have happened in strict accordance with the law, but when you're dealing with a kind of turmoil-ridden situation, it's very difficult to resolve," he said, adding it was "not the right time" to talk about discipline.

A Cardiff council spokesman said: "For a wedding to be legal, notice of the wedding must be given at least 28 days in advance.

"New notices of marriage are not currently being accepted due to Covid-19 and notice has not been given for this wedding."

Gwent Police Insp Martin Cawley said: "We are now aware of the individuals who reside at or on the property and we will take appropriate and proportionate action if officers determine that a breach has occurred.

"Officers from my neighbourhood policing team are continuing to look into the matter as new information becomes available."