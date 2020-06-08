Image copyright Kev Griffin / Geograph Image caption Gwent Police said inquiries were ongoing

Ten men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a disused quarry.

Gwent Police said a woman, in her 20s, was attacked early on Saturday at Cwm Leyshon Quarry in Draethen, Caerphilly.

Officers were alerted to concerns for a woman seen in the Draethen area just before 09:00 BST that day.

The police force said the arrested men - all aged between 25 and 29 and from the Cardiff area - were released while inquiries continue.