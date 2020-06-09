Image copyright Jasmine Paget/SWNS Image caption Amazon worker Jasmine Paget lost her engagement ring in a customer's parcel

An Amazon worker has issued a desperate plea to customers after accidentally losing her engagement ring while packing parcels.

Jasmine Paget, 18, was left in tears after finishing her shift in the packaging department at the Swansea depot and discovering the silver band was missing.

She got engaged to fiancé Josh Mannings, 20, on Valentine's Day.

The ring has a central diamond and smaller rocks around the main gem.

Jasmine believes she dropped the ring into one of hundreds of parcels she packed on Saturday.

On arriving at her Swansea home, she shared her story on Facebook, prompting thousands of people to share her post.

"I reckon I lost the ring in the last hour of my shift as I do tend to glance down to admire it now and then and when I looked down this time, it was just gone," she said.

Image copyright Jasmine Paget/SWNS Image caption Jasmine Paget got engaged to fiancé Josh Mannings on Valentine's Day

The ring vanished at about 17:50 BST, "right at the end of my shift," she said.

"I was so gutted. I felt my heart in my stomach, I started crying and just went to my managers to find out if there was any way they could find it.

"It definitely went into a parcel, we just can't tell what one, which is so frustrating!

"I roughly pack 160 packages an hour and I package up such a wide variety of parcels, so it could be in any type."

Jasmine said her husband-to-be had been "so understanding."

"He's just made a big joke out of it to keep my hopes up," she added.

"The response on social media has been incredible and we're just trying to stay positive and hope that somebody finds it."

Image copyright Jasmine Paget/SWNS Image caption Jasmine Paget hopes a customer will find the ring and return it

She is asking people to check their parcels in case it is inside one and the couple have their fingers crossed someone will return the ring.

Amazon Swansea general manager, Chris Law, said: "As soon as we heard Jasmine had lost her engagement ring we immediately mounted an extensive search of the fulfilment centre and also appealed to customers to check the packaging of their items."