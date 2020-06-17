Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sonya Daniel returned to work at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales just before Violet's first birthday

Going back to work after having a baby can be a challenge for any parent, but imagine returning to an intensive care unit (ICU) during a pandemic.

That is the situation Sonya Daniel found herself in.

The consultant in intensive care medicine and anaesthesia started back at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales in May, just before her baby Violet's first birthday.

Watching the pandemic unfold from her home in Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, she knew it would not be an easy return.

"It was very concerning," she said.

"I was preparing myself to be recalled to work if the situation became unmanageable which, thankfully, did not need to happen.

"Otherwise I was concentrating on spending as much quality time with my family, as I knew I would be working hard when I did eventually return to work."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption She says protective equipment can make communication difficult

By the time she returned to work on 11 May, 1,116 people in Wales had died with Covid-19.

"I was quite anxious," she said.

"Obviously I was worried about leaving my family, as anyone returning to work would be.

"My shifts are long and my husband would be looking after Violet without any support due to the lockdown and is unable to socialise or access baby classes.

"I was a little worried about his sanity.

"I was particularly worried about picking up the virus at work and bringing it home to my family which I think most people who work in the NHS are worried about."

But her fears soon subsided: "It was not as bad as I was imagining...

"When I got into work I saw how organised the efforts had been. My colleagues started planning early and were very prepared.

"I was really impressed with what they'd been doing. The infection control procedures have been rigorous and the intensive care unit at Cardiff has completely changed to prevent any cross-contamination.

"I do feel safe at work. We have a good supply of PPE [personal protective equipment] and the health board is continuously looking to source more."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Violet is Sonya and her husband Pete's first child

Growing up in Maesteg, Bridgend county, the 39-year-old always knew she wanted a career in medicine.

"I had a medical set given to me when I was a child and was always fascinated with human biology and diseases," she said.

"Intensive care medicine is a unique specialty. We look after the sickest people in the hospital...

"It can be challenging, very fulfilling, and scary at times, particularly when you're looking after someone who is extremely ill."

On her first day back she received training to work using personal protective equipment: "It is very hot working in PPE. It was quite uncomfortable, especially as the weather was glorious outside," she said.

"Communication was very difficult. Your voice is muffled by the mask and, as you're reduced to a pair of eyes in a sea of plastic protective equipment, people find it quite difficult to tell who everyone is."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Violet is cared for at home by Pete, who has been furloughed

Dr Daniel said she and the team spend a lot of time updating relatives by phone as they are currently unable to visit their loved ones routinely at the hospital.

"One of the exceptions to the visiting rules is when someone has reached the end of their life," she said.

"Sadly, some families have been unable to be with their loved ones while they are dying. This is obviously a terrible situation for everyone.

"Recently a nurse and I sat with someone and held their hand while they were dying as we didn't want them to die alone."

She said the sense of camaraderie and pulling together to solve problems is what keeps the team going.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sonya says it is important to have good, female role models working as consultants

She has also been touched by the support of the local community: "A local mosque kindly donated reusable masks - one of which I use," she said.

"The Royal Mint has manufactured visors for us to use and they are very good quality.

"The whole team is really grateful for the donations we have received and they have been put to good use."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sonya had to work on Violet's first birthday so they celebrated it the day before

While Dr Daniel is at work, Violet is cared for by her husband Pete, who is currently furloughed from his job in IT.

"My husband is incredibly supportive and he's amazing with Violet," she said.

"He has taken on full-time childcare while I'm at work. I give him a break when I'm at home as I know how hard it is looking after a small child...

"I do feel guilty, however, as the days are long. I see my family in the morning when we get up. By the time I get home Violet is in bed and I have a very small amount of time to spend with Pete.

"It makes it all the more important to cherish the time we get to spend together and make sure that I am truly present and not distracted by phones or electronic devices."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sonya says her husband Pete is an amazing support

But it is a juggle she is happy to have: "I'm very lucky I absolutely love my job...

"I feel privileged to meet people from all walks of life...

"Only 20% of intensive care consultants are women. I think it's really important to have good, female role models in this job.

"That you can do it and have a family."