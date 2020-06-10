Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Only about half of primary schools in England reopened last week when they were allowed to do so

Outside learning, teaching small groups and pupils eating at their desks are among some of the measures schools should consider when reopening, according to new guidance.

Only around a third of pupils will be allowed at any one time but it is aimed at letting them prepare for September.

The guidance also includes recommendations on social distancing and getting to and from school.

But unions have expressed concern that there is not enough time to prepare.

Education Minister, Kirsty Williams said that "striking a balance" between national public health and "local flexibility" had been key.

What about social distancing?

The guidance recognises that it is "not practicable" to expect primary pupils to maintain 2m social distancing but staff should however seek to ensure "some distancing" between learners.

It suggests primary pupils are allowed to mix in groups of up to eight.

But in secondary schools, pupils should keep to 2m distances and ideally when indoors, remain in the same room and avoid moving from room to room as they normally would.

The guidance says that the reality of social distancing meant that pupils would still spend a "significant amount of time learning remotely".

What should happen when pupils go back?

The return to school would give them "a range of mental health benefits" including time with friends and a sense of routine.

It says teachers should not try to "catch up" on everything but have a clear focus on preparing children to learn again, when there would be a blend of "'in school' and 'out of school' learning driven by a single curriculum".

What about school transport?

The guidelines also encourage walking and cycling to school but the use of school transport should give priority "to those who are unable to attend without it" and pupils should avoid using public transport where possible.

The latest announcement in Wales comes as plans for all England's primary children to return for a month before the summer break have been dropped by the UK Government.

Only about half of primary schools in England reopened last week when they were allowed to do so, figures show.

The chief medical officer for Wales last week admitted that the time frame was the "second best option" and he would prefer they remain closed until August.

What do schools have to do?

They need to carry out a risk assessment for Covid-19 to identify "sensible measures to control the risks" but for paperwork to be kept to a minimum

Actions should then be taken "influenced by site-specific factors" with the measures to protect the health and safety of all staff, pupils, visitors and contractors

Staff and unions should be involved

What has been the response so far?

The Unison union said it does not provide enough time for schools to safely manage the risk of the further spread of Covid-19.

Rosie Lewis, Unison Cymru's lead officer for schools said: "Schools only have two and half weeks to digest this operational guidance and put plans in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the workforce and pupils across Wales, and we are far from convinced this is long enough.

"Frankly, we should never have been in a position where a date for schools opening was announced ahead of the guidance being published."

She said a number of councils had already been taking matters into their own hands and this created the prospect of "22 different varieties of returning to schools across Wales".

Neil Butler, NASUWT national official for Wales said the guidance was not firm enough in directing schools and local authorities to adopt safe working practices.

"This advice is presently sadly lacking from the guidance," he said. "If they cannot even ensure that schools are getting these basic steps right then the Welsh Government cannot continue with its plans for wider reopening."