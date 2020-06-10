Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow weather warning is between 16:00 BST on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday

Heavy rain is expected across parts of Wales, prompting a Met Office alert for possible floods and travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning for rain covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Swansea from 16:00 BST until 09:00 on Thursday.

Up to 30mm (1in) of rain is expected "quite widely", with up to 70mm (2.7in) in a "few places".

The Met Office said there was a "small chance" properties and roads could be flooded, affecting travel.